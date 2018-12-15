Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Director Sells $512,202.68 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $512,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MTN stock opened at $224.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $302.76.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 184,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,520,000 after acquiring an additional 114,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Macquarie lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.