ValuEngine Downgrades Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) to Strong Sell

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE OZM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, January 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 3rd.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 780.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 245,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,561,707 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

