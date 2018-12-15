ValuEngine Lowers Stage Stores (SSI) to Hold

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of Stage Stores stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Stage Stores has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $908,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 2,788.2% in the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,935,703 shares during the period. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 8.7% in the third quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

