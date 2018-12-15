ValuEngine Lowers World Fuel Services (INT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 559,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 92,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Read More: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.