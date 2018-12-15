ValuEngine Upgrades Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to “Hold”

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MCBC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $326.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 102,374 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 947,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

