Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

