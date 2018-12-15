Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNDA. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 629,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 629,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,681,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

