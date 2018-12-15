VanEck Vectors Generic Drugs ETF (GNRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

VanEck Vectors Generic Drugs ETF (NASDAQ:GNRX) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNRX opened at $21.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Generic Drugs ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $26.68.
