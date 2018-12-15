Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,403,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,391 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 175,154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $60.31 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

