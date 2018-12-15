Vanguard Group Inc Buys 150,330 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 7.33% of Eaton worth $2,755,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,919,000 after purchasing an additional 611,053 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 996,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

