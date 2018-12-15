Vanguard Group Inc Trims Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Vanguard Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,338,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 6.72% of Metlife worth $3,099,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $38.89 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

