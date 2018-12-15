Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $86.47 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

