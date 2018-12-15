Veritable L.P. Has $1.56 Million Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 21,735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in American International Group by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus lowered their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

