Veritable L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,461,568,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $473,389,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $441,605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $405,367,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Veritable L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/veritable-l-p-invests-1-34-million-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.