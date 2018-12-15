Veritable L.P. Sells 1,264 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,392,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,855.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,068,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.69 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritable L.P. Sells 1,264 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/veritable-l-p-sells-1264-shares-of-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.