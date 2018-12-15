Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 17,461 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 359.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

