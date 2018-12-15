Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 234.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,940,000 after purchasing an additional 144,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

BR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

