Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 70,200 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $993,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.