Veru (VERU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 150.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million.
Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.35 on Friday. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veru by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.
