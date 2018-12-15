VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.38% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

WARNING: “VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/victoryshares-us-discovery-enhanced-volatility-wtd-etf-csf-stake-boosted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.