Victrex (VCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VCT. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Victrex to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,626.82 ($34.32).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.88) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 1,010 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,019 shares of company stock worth $2,367,396.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

