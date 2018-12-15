Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emcor Group worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $789,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

