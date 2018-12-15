Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1,218.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/vident-investment-advisory-llc-increases-holdings-in-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.