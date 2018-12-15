Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,614 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $6.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,614 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/vident-investment-advisory-llc-sells-13614-shares-of-chicos-fas-inc-chs.html.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.