Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.82%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 66,794.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

