Virginia National Bank Buys New Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 280.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

KSS stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

