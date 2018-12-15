Virginia National Bank Buys Shares of 2,400 Fortive Corp (FTV)

Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

