Virginia National Bank Invests $360,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

