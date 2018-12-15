Virginia National Bank Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,916,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 592,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $22,195,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

