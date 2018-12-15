Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 6,593 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 91,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

