Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,596 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $22.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

MRNS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

