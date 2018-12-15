Visa Inc (V) Holdings Boosted by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V opened at $135.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.
In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.