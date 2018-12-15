Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded down 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.47. 2,619,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,924,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Specifically, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,265,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 819,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.
