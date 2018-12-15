Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded down 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.47. 2,619,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,924,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Specifically, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,265,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 819,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

