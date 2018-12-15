Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

VSI stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vitamin Shoppe has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSI. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,991,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,624,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

