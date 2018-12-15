Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,809,364 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 3,574,931 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,711,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.12 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 72,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 39,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 682,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,228,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 223,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

