Vodafone Group (VOD) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216.30 ($2.83).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 160.68 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

