Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Shares Gap Down to $82.32

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.37, but opened at $82.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 8261600 shares trading hands.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,045 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 145,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-shares-gap-down-to-82-32.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.