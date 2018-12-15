WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY) versus Greystone Logistics (GLGI) Critical Survey

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Greystone Logistics does not pay a dividend. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greystone Logistics and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35% WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 7.79% 17.20% 6.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.37 $1.62 million N/A N/A WARTSILA OYJ/ADR $5.56 billion 1.70 $434.03 million $0.15 21.33

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR beats Greystone Logistics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, seal and bearing, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, special vessel, and navy segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.