Waters Co. (WAT) SVP Terrence P. Kelly Sells 21,028 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $3,996,791.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,457.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WAT opened at $188.97 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Waters Co. (WAT) SVP Terrence P. Kelly Sells 21,028 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/waters-co-wat-svp-terrence-p-kelly-sells-21028-shares.html.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.