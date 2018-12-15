Waters (WAT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $200.83 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.12.

NYSE:WAT opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. Waters has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $3,996,791.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,457.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,528 shares of company stock worth $6,266,152 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after buying an additional 2,657,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waters by 188.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after buying an additional 344,432 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 73.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after buying an additional 211,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 81.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 406,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,088,000 after buying an additional 182,841 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

