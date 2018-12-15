Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $981,444.68 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 9,193 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $981,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,978,109.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 10th, Steven Conine sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $959,760.00.
- On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Conine sold 5,450 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $564,620.00.
- On Monday, November 26th, Steven Conine sold 900 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $83,466.00.
- On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32.
- On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50.
- On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.
- On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.81.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
