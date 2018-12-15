Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $981,444.68 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 9,193 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $981,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,978,109.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Steven Conine sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $959,760.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Conine sold 5,450 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $564,620.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Steven Conine sold 900 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $83,466.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,845,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $981,444.68 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/wayfair-inc-w-insider-sells-981444-68-in-stock.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.