Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DSW Inc. (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of DSW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of DSW opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DSW by 335.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 681,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DSW in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DSW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,087,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DSW by 95.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 504,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

