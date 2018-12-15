Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE HR opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $139,740.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,131.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $360,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,600.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,114. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 165,681.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,221,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $15,539,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 976.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 518,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,032,000 after acquiring an additional 513,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

