Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $9.00 Price Target for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

NYSE BHC opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $135,538,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

