Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.67 Million Stake in Stepan (SCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Stepan worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,279,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2,400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1,891.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Stepan by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 77,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Stepan news, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 3,741 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $300,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $185,503.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,955 shares of company stock valued at $746,456 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-8-67-million-stake-in-stepan-scl.html.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.