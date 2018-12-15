Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.82 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 143,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $104,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $150,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $675,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

KALU stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 43.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

