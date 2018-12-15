Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,019 Shares of Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Triton International were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.84.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, Director Global Ltd Bharti acquired 337,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

