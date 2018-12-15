Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $15.36.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

