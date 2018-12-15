Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (GFY)

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

GFY opened at $15.70 on Friday. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

