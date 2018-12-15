Weyerhaeuser (WY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.52

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2603731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Argus reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

